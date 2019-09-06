BRISTOL, Tenn. Gracie Virginia Price, 97, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Washington County, Va. and worked in retail during her working years. Friends may remember her 15 years of service at H.P. King Company and her work in customer service at K-Mart. She was of the Christian faith. Gracie had a special love of animals, especially her poodle fur babies. Gracie was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Thomas Dixon Price; parents, Joseph Nelson and Annie Caywood Johnson; and brother, Albert Johnson. She is survived by her sons, Jerry Price of Alabama, and David Price and wife, Robin, of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Patti Deel and husband, Ronnie, of Bristol, Tenn.; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service on Friday, September 6, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va., with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Casket bearers will be Matthew Deel, Joel McClure, Chris Price, Ryne Price, Robert Schenker, and Jason Cooper. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery at least 15 minutes prior to the service. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Gracie Virginia Price is in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

