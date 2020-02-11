ABINGDON, Va. Delores Ann Price Cross, 83, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James Morgan Price and Orpha Ruth Musick Price; mother, Opal Kathleen Price; husbands, Frank C. Duff and Charles William Cross; and one daughter, Debra Ann Gomila. Delores attended Greendale Chapel. She loved her family, was an avid reader and enjoyed watching westerns. Survivors include one daughter, Kathy Bell; two sons, James Cross (Mitzi) and Todd Cross (Tiffany); seven grandchildren, Shannon McGlothlin, Scotty Bell, Sarah Canales, Laura Cross, Will Cross, Alex Cross, Zach Cross; three great- grandchildren, Autumn Bell, Elizabeth Canales and Henry Canales; one sister, Patricia Ellington; one brother, Richard Owen (Kendra); and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Va. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Cross.
