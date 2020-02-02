Charlene Presley Price, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia. Formerly of Davenport, Virginia, she was of the Baptist Faith and was a retired employee of the Wise County Head Start. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Stafford Price; a son, Danny Price; her parents, Frank Elden and Daisy Breeding Presley; two sisters and two brothers. Surviving are one son, Jimmie Price and wife, Gail, of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Carol Short and husband, Dennis, of Norton; five grandchildren, Kim Stough, Chris Price, Todd Price, Aaron Price and Andrew Price; one great-grandson, Tyler Stough; three brothers, Muril Presley and wife, Shelby, of Davenport, Va., Loman Presley and wife, Adeline, of Rosedale, Va., and Phillip Presley and wife, Charlotte, of Davenport, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Charlene Presley Price will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, Va., with the Rev. Jimmie Price officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of services at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, Va. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Va. Family and friends will meet at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
