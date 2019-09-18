ABINGDON, Va. Billie "Bill" Mack Price, 82, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Abingdon Health & Rehab Center. He was born in Washington County, Va., on August 27, 1937, and was a 1954 graduate of Greendale High School. Bill was a member of the First Church of God, Whites Mill Rd., Abingdon, Va., and also served as a church trustee. Bill was an avid golfer for over 50 years and loved to play with his sons and grandsons. He served in the United States Air Force for twenty years and retired in 1974; having served tours in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Germany. He later went back with the government as a civil service worker and retired in 1992 as Director, Industrial Security, Air Force Systems Command, Andrews AFB, Md. Following retirement, he spent time caring for family members and other patients who lived in nursing homes. He was preceded in death by his parents, William T. Price and Ocie V. Price. Survivors include his wife, Pat, who was his sweetheart and best friend; two sons, Tim Price and wife, Connie, of Silver Spring, Md., and Randy Price and wife, Barbara, of Fairfax, Va.; and two grandsons, Tyler and Mason Price of Fairfax, Va. The family wishes to express a special thanks to Glen and Doris Spradlin, Chris and Ken Holmes, Pauline and J.R. Turnmire, Bob and Kathy Neace, Bobby and Lorena Bolling and a host of others for all the help and support that they have shown. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., in the chapel with Dr. Bob Neace and Ken Holmes officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of First Church of God and Bill's golfing buddies. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to First Church of God, 500 Whites Mill Rd., Abingdon, VA 24210. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Price.