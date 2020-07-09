Chilhowie, Va. Alta Mae Boyd Price, 93, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1926, to the late Homer Clark Boyd. She was a member at Chilhowie Christian Church. Alta retired from Central Fidelity Bank. In addition to her parents, Alta was also preceded in death by her husband, Doug Price; seven siblings, Mamie Buck, Earnest "Tom" Boyd, Homer Clark Boyd Jr., Lillian Artrip, Jack Boyd, Harold Boyd, and Fredrick G. Boyd. She is survived by her son, Jerry Douglas Price and wife, Margaret of Raleigh, N.C.; two daughters, Janis Humphries and husband John of Roanoke, Va., and Ann P. Blevins of Salem, Va.; grandchildren, Jerry Daniel Price and wife, Rebecca of Fuquay Varina, N.C., Heather Cheh and husband Christian of Liberty, N.Y., Melissa Price of Rapid City, S.D., Melannie Smith and husband, Stacy of Lititz, Pa., and Megan Potter and husband, Todd of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Maddison Price, Leif Price, Brecken Cheh, Kelgin Cheh, Braxton Ferley, Matt Smith, Jake Smith, Chase Smith, Brooks Potter, and Isabelle Potter; brother, John R. Boyd and wife Peggy of Meadowview, Va.; sister, Linda Leonard of Bristol, Va.; special family friend and loving caregiver, Janie Martin; loving caregivers, Janice Sheets, Aretta Myers, Carol Powers, Bonnie Dixon, and Phyllis Gillespie. Special thank you to Chilhowie Home Nursing and Hospice for wonderful care. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring with the Rev. Frank Branson officiating. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Price Family.

