Byrd Trigg Preston Jr. ABINGDON, Va. Byrd Trigg Preston Jr., age 75, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born in Abingdon, Va. to Byrd Trigg Preston Sr. and Edith Galliher Preston. Byrd was a life-long resident of Abingdon, graduating from Abingdon High, Virginia Highlands Community College, and the National FBI Academy. He was of the Christian faith. Byrd was a United States Army Veteran and worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He was an officer with the Abingdon Police Department for 12 years where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. Byrd was an area fire arms instructor for law enforcement. After his time in law enforcement, Byrd began a career in the automotive industry and worked at Washington Motor Company, which later became Pioneer Chevrolet. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was loyal to others above himself by always being available to family, friends, co-workers and employers. In addition to his parents, Byrd was predeceased by his father-in-law, Robert May. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; daughters, Randi Preston of Abingdon and Rachel Nelson and husband, Josh of Bellefonte, Pa.; son, Ronnie Preston and wife, Bridget of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, James and Jacob Dick, Bre Coley, Austin, Taylor and Madi Preston and Beckett Nelson; mother-in-law, Sherrye May; brother-in-law, David May and wife, Karen and their family; uncle and aunt, Sammy and Lillian Galliher; cousins, Susan and Judy and their families. He is also survived by his loyal fur baby, Axle. The family offers heart-felt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Emory Robinette for his care as a physician and the companionship of a friend; the friends and caregivers at English Meadows who care for Byrd like family; and the physicians, nurses and caregivers on 4th floor; Johnston Memorial Hospital Dr. Monya-Tambi, Dr. Peters, Charlotte Gilmer, NP, nurses Austin, Chase, Lindsey, Emily and Amber. Memorial services and a celebration of his life will be announced later. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital; StJude.org or 262 Danny Thomas Place; Memphis, TN 38105. Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs From Home" online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Byrd Trigg Preston, Jr. is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
