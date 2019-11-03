Mrs. Joyce Lester Presley, age 85, of the Fletcher's Ridge section of Vansant, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in a Grundy, Virginia hospital. Born on October 7, 1934, in Hurley, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Loria Smith Lester. She had spent most of her life in Buchanan County, Virginia, and had been employed with Buchanan County School System for fifty-four years. Education was her life's work; she devoted her entire career to promoting quality education for the children of Buchanan County. In her spare time, she enjoyed flower arranging and wreath making and was an avid Virginia Tech Hokie fan. She was a devoted wife, a loving sister and a friend to all who knew her. Survivors include her husband of fifty-one years, Maxwell "Mack" Presley of the home; three sisters, Geraldine Watson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sandra Kay Lester of Hurley, Virginia, and Christine Doughten of Grundy, Virginia; one brother, William B. Lester of Richmond, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Betty Rose of Bristol, Tennessee, and Barbara Presley of Bristol, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Shawn Street officiating. Entombment will follow at the Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Robert Rife, Allen Rose, Greg Rife, Paul Hayes, Larry Fields and Randy Rose. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.