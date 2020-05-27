Powers, Tommy Carl

"For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life." John 3:16 Tommy Carl Powers, of Leander, Texas, passed away on May 23, 2020, at the age of 70. Tommy was born in Davenport, Va., and attended John S. Battle High School and Washington County Technical School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Martha Powers; three brothers, Carly, Leon, and Jerry Powers; and nephew, Benjamin Snyder. Tommy met his wife, Marilyn, in Bristol, Va., where they later married in 1972. They built a family with three children and remained there until 2004. While living in Bristol, Va., Tommy worked at Kern's Bakery and Bristol Compressors. He moved to Florida until 2006 and then on to Texas where he settled with his immediate family. He spent every holiday celebrating with family, sharing stories around the dinner table, and making memories that will be forever remembered. His humor was contagious. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He loved fishing, camping, carpentry, hunting, and time with his family. He was a born-again Christian and of the Baptist faith. He lived out his faith through selflessness and sacrificial love for others. Tommy is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Marilyn Powers; three children, Beverly Carter (Steve), Tammie Petersen (Mike), and Tommy Powers Jr. (Kera); five grandchildren, Katie and Abbey Carter, Colin and Caleb Petersen, and Sebastian Powers; two great-granddaughters, Meadow and Juniper Massey; sister, Rita Snyder (Brian); and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Howard and Sue Walden. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. As a husband, father, grandfather, and brother, he will remain in our hearts forever. We are assured by God's Word that we will see him again in heaven. A private ceremony for family will be held in Texas at Beck's Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
