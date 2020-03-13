ROSEDALE, Va. Terry Wayne Powers, age 70, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1949, the son of the late Kedrick and Lois Jennings Powers. A memorial service for Terry Wayne Powers will be conducted 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Paul Hite officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Belfast-Rosedale Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belfast- Rosedale Fire Department, 21218 US Hwy 19, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609 or Dennison United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 409, Rosedale, VA 24280. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Powers family.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Powers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

