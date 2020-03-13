ROSEDALE, Va. Terry Wayne Powers, age 70, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1949, the son of the late Kedrick and Lois Jennings Powers. A memorial service for Terry Wayne Powers will be conducted 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Paul Hite officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Belfast-Rosedale Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belfast- Rosedale Fire Department, 21218 US Hwy 19, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609 or Dennison United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 409, Rosedale, VA 24280. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Powers family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Grandmother: Last time saw missing toddler was in September
-
Attorney: Mother of Blountville toddler ‘upset’ to learn remains found
-
TBI: Body found Friday wearing ‘exact’ clothing of missing toddler
-
Megan Boswell's attorney says found remains are a "tragedy"
-
Region's first case of coronavirus confirmed in Sullivan County
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389