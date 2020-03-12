ROSEDALE, Va. Terry Wayne Powers, age 70, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1949, the son of the late Kedrick and Lois Jennings Powers. Terry was born in Trammell, Va. in a coal camp and was very proud of his humble beginnings and loved telling stories to his children about life in Trammel and later in Carbo and Cleveland, Va. He knew the interior of most every home in Cleveland because his family had lived in many of them. Terry was drawn to leadership and service to others at a young age. He was the Senior Class President of Cleveland High School in 1969 and a proud member of their county and district champion basketball team that advanced to the state tournament and went 22-2. He attended Southwest Virginia Community College in its first year of operation and was elected to be its first SGA President. After graduating from SVCC with training as an electrician, he began work at the Appalachian Power Plant in Carbo from 1972-1974. He then worked at Clinchfield Coal Company's Central Shop as an electrician for over twenty five years. In the early 2000's, Terry began work as a master electrician in the natural gas industry. Most recently, he worked part time selling cars for Modern Chevrolet in Honaker, Va., a job that he truly enjoyed because of all of the socialization it required. Terry truly loved everyone and made friends everywhere he went. He had a hard time saying "no" and thus served as his children's little league coach, Cub Scout master and various other roles. At the time of his passing, he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Belfast/Rosedale Fire Dept. and was appointed to the Russell County Water Board by the Board of Supervisors during the summer of 2019. He was a 2nd generation proud UMWA member and was very involved in fighting for the medical benefits of retired miners during the coal strike of 1989. Terry made everyone feel like a close friend and was genuinely interested in anything anyone wanted to talk about. He was a devoted spouse, father, grandfather and substitute pastor at his church. He made frequent trips to California, Richmond, Martinsville, and North Carolina to spend time with his grandchildren and installed countless lights for most every member of his family. Terry made no distinctions among his children and step children and will be deeply missed by all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Cox Powers and an infant son. He is survived by a special friend, Trudy Akers of Hendersonville, N.C.; daughter, Jessica Faith Powers and spouse, Diana Montemayor, of Vacaville, Calif.; sons, Edward Spencer Powers and wife, Katie, of Richmond, Va., James David Kiser and wife, Tracie, of Advance, N.C., and Brian Christopher Kiser and wife, Crystal, of Martinsville, Va.; sisters, Pam Williams and Teresa Powers Hale, both of Johnson City, Tenn.; brother, Denny Powers and wife, Louane, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Lucas Powers, Jillian Powers-Thiedeman, Maxwell Powers-Thiedeman, Carter Powers, Austin Kiser, Caitlyn Kiser, McKinley Foley, Hunter Kiser, Taylor Kiser, Lazarus Robinson, Aydan Robertson, Avery Robertson, and Haley Robertson. Terry had a special place in his heart for his nephews, Robert Farmer and Patrick Farmer. A memorial service for Terry Wayne Powers will be conducted 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Paul Hite officiating. the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Belfast-Rosedale Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belfast- Rosedale Fire Department, 21218 US Hwy 19, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609 or Dennison United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 409, Rosedale, VA 24280. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Powers family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Grandmother: Last time saw missing toddler was in September
-
Attorney: Mother of Blountville toddler ‘upset’ to learn remains found
-
TBI: Body found Friday wearing ‘exact’ clothing of missing toddler
-
Megan Boswell's attorney says found remains are a "tragedy"
-
Region's first case of coronavirus confirmed in Sullivan County
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389