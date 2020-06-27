Powers, Richard

CHILHOWIE, Va. Richard Earl Powers, age 62, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. Arrangements will be announced by Bradley's Funeral Chapel.

