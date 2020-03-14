Martha Ellen Powers, 92, of Sugar Grove, went to walk with Jesus on her birthday on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center while holding the hands of her daughter and granddaughter. She was born in Haysi, Va., on March 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Matilda Deel Duty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Powers; and sons, Ernest Leon Powers, Jerry Wayne Powers and Tivis Charlie "Carly" Powers. Martha was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all. She loved the Lord, she was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Bristol, Virginia. Martha was a hard worker, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and spending time with her family. Martha is survived by her daughter, Rita Sue Snyder and husband, Brian; son, Tommy Carl Powers and wife, Marylyn; grandchildren, Michelle Roark, Ernest Leon Powers Jr., Beverly Carter, Tammy Peterson, and Tommy Carl Powers Jr; six great grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; special niece, Narcie Blankenship; special friend, Brenda Jackson; and daughters-in-law, Ruby Powers and Elane Powers, The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Charles Sherfey officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va. Those who wish to attend the graveside on Tuesday are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1000 Alhambra Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37421. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs.Powers and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

Service information

Mar 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
12:00AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Old Airport Road
Bristol, VA 24201
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
5:00AM-7:00AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Old Airport Road
Bristol, VA 24201
Mar 16
Committal Service & Interment
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
