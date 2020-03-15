Martha Ellen Powers, 92, of Sugar Grove, went to walk with Jesus on her birthday on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center while holding the hands of her daughter and granddaughter. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Charles Sherfey officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va. Those who wish to attend the graveside on Tuesday are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1000 Alhambra Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37421. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs.Powers and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

Service information

Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
5:00AM-7:00AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Old Airport Road
Bristol, VA 24201
Mar 16
Committal Service & Interment
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
7:00PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Old Airport Road
Bristol, VA 24201
