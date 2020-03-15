Martha Ellen Powers, 92, of Sugar Grove, went to walk with Jesus on her birthday on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center while holding the hands of her daughter and granddaughter. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Charles Sherfey officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va. Those who wish to attend the graveside on Tuesday are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1000 Alhambra Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37421. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs.Powers and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Service information
5:00AM-7:00AM
Old Airport Road
Bristol, VA 24201
11:00AM
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
7:00PM
Old Airport Road
Bristol, VA 24201
