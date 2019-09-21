Joelma Tosh Powers has now entered her Heavenly home joining many loved ones. Born on October 7, 1930 in Muncie, Indiana to Joseph and Eula Lee Myers Tosh, she much adored her slightly older sister, Evelyn Tosh Hole. Finishing college in three years, she interned in Indianapolis, then set out for new adventures. First Denver, Colo. and then Jacksonville, Fla., next transferring to Bristol, Tenn., where she met and six weeks later married Hugh Powers II. After raising six children, she earned her M.A. and returned to being a registered dietician with Northside Hospital in Johnson City then at the VAMC. She deeply loved her family, friends, church, Bible study, reading, gardening, quilting, traveling on trips to Boston, San Francisco, Macinaw, Italy, annual trips to Indiana for reunions, and visiting cousins. Joelma was very fond of going to OBX for almost 40 years first with her husband then with her daughter and son-in-law. She was preceded in death by son, Edwin James; husband, Hugh Winfield Powers; and sister, Evelyn Hole. Left to cherish their memories are Hugh lll, Joel, David, Faith, Mitchell (and their spouses); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Howard Hole; nieces, nephews and many cousins. Gratitude to the angels of Hospice and especially Leslie (Cambridge House), who went above and beyond to keep her comfortable and well taken care of these past few years. We thank and love you Leslie. Her goodness and kind acts of love will always be remembered and reflected in her children. She was a wonderful mother and role model who will be forever missed till we meet again. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 23, 2019, from 1until 3 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held on Monday with Dr. Clay Austin officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.