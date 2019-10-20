"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." II Timothy 4:7 Jerry Wayne Powers, age 71, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born on September 15, 1948, in Davenport, Va. Jerry was a U.S. Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Bristol Compressors and was a member of Calvary Bible Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Powers; brothers, Tivis Charlie Powers and Ernest Leon Powers; and stepdaughter, Belinda Monroe. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Elane Arnold Powers; mother, Martha Powers; brother, Tommy Powers and wife, Marilyn; sister, Rita Snyder and husband, Brian; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, R.V. Arnold; sisters-in-law, Louise Rash and Coleen Perkins; stepgrandson, John Mark Monroe and wife, Lisa; and great-grandsons, Jacob and Charlie Monroe, who he loved and adored. The funeral service will be held 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Hill and Chaplain David Scott officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:15 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Mountain View Mausoleum. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Special thanks to friends and church family for all their prayers and constant support. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

