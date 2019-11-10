Powers, Emmett Woodrow

Emmett Woodrow Powers, 80, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. Services will be held at a later date. Born in Dante, Va., Mr. Powers was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Powers and the late Cora Skeens Powers. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Meada Brick. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired truck driver. He enjoyed woodworking, making canes and gold prospecting. Surviving are his wife, Jeanette McClure Powers; two stepsons, Robert (Victoria) Brousseau and Steven Brousseau; his stepdaughter, Constance (Jason) Waldrop; four grandchildren; and three sisters, Linda (William) Townes, Rhonda Fields and Reva (Denny) Booker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Powers' name to the VFW #1442, 1442 Harris Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments