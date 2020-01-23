CHILHOWIE, Va. Edward Vaughn Powers, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Eddie was born in Smyth County, Va. and was preceded in death by his father, Earl Gaither Powers; his sister, Angela Faye Powers; great-nephew, Jayden Kenneth Butterworth; and a great-niece, Alisha Faye White. He was employed with Visador and Utility Trailer for several years. Eddie loved sports, especially the Chilhowie Warriors. He enjoyed rock and Roll music and was of the baptist faith. Survivors include his mother, Shirley J. Powers; his brothers, Richard Earl Powers, James Garfield Powers, Mark Allen Powers and wife, Martha, Chad Edward Powers and David Lee Powers and Johna; sister, Cindy Heath and husband, Jim; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; special family friend, Judy Hopkins McVey. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Ernie Powers and the Reverend Cody Sturgill officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Powers family.
Powers, Edward
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
