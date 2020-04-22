Ollie Bell Potter, 88, of Abingdon, Va. passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. The family will receive friends from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday. Due to current health concerns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, a limited gathering of 10 people at a time may visit the family at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Potter and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

To plant a tree in memory of Ollie Potter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

