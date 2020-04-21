Ollie Bell Potter, 88, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born in Bristol, Tenn., on April 24, 1931, a daughter of the late Grant and Lena Hawkins Gragg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven Potter; granddaughter, Shirley Leonard; great-grandson, Derek Watson; great great-granddaughter, Dynasty Anderson; six brothers and six sisters. Ollie attended True Holiness Church of God, Bristol, Tenn. She worked at the Holiday Inn in Jacksonville, Fla. for 30 years. Ollie loved attending church and going to yard sales. Ollie is survived by her loving partner of 43 years, Ed Sapp; four daughters, Judy Davidson, Marie Blandford, Kathy Dorworth and husband, Mike, and Shelby Pinkston and husband, Joey; one son, Roy Potter; 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; nine great great-grandchildren; one brother, Elijah Gragg and wife, Debbie; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thanks to the Staff of Abingdon Health and Rehabilitation for all the love and care shown to Ollie during her illness. The family will receive friends from 3 until 7 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral Services will follow at 7 p.m., on Friday. Due to current health concerns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, a limited gathering of 10 people at a time may visit the family at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Potter and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
