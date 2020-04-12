MEADOWVIEW, Va. Dora Ruth Stallard Poston, age 80, passed Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. Ruth was born in Coeburn, Va., to the late Darwell and Alice Brewer Stallard. She was a graduate of Coeburn High School and the Johnston Memorial School of Nursing. She worked many years at Cedar Lawn Nursing Home and was a member of the Antioch House of Prayer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Stallard; and sisters, Mary Louise Thomas and Lona Miller. Ruth is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Earl Poston; son, John Eric (Rhonda) Poston of Midway, Ky.; daughters, Karen McDonald of Meadowview, Va., and Linda (Dale) Armour of Buchanan, Tenn.; three sisters, Frances Mead of Kitty Hawk, N.C., Virginia Boggs of Blountville, Tenn., and Sue Bauer of Johnsonburg, Pa.; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be live streamed via internet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, with Pastor Jason Nunley officiating. Those wishing to view the service online are asked to visit live.farrisfuneralservice.com, 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will take place at Knollkreg Memorial Park. In accordance with state directives, in person attendance of the services is restricted to immediate family only. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Dora Ruth Stallard Poston is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA, 24210, (276) 623-2700.
