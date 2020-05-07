Porter, Fred H.

ABINGDON, Va. Fred Harvey Porter, 89, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 19, 1930, in Wise County, Va., to the late Emmett Porter and Golda Lawson Porter. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two infant siblings; brothers, Garnett, Cecil, Billy Ray and Paul Porter; sisters, Belle Daughtery and Peggy Jordan. Fred was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C. after serving as an accountant for 25 years. After retirement, he continued to be a meticulous bookkeeper always doing his families taxes each year. He was a member of Highlands Fellowship. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Campbell Porter; children, Pam Davison and husband, Mike, and Mike Porter; brothers, Joe Porter (Marie) and Arthur Porter (Wanda); sister, Jan Yeary (Frank); grandchildren, Tim Lemons and wife, Jayde, April Lewis, Autumn Porter and Eli Porter; great-grandchildren, Mia, Luke, Tyra and Lydia Lemons; and several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for the immediate family at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with his grandson, Tim Lemons officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Porter.
