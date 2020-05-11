Porter, Anna Lee

CASTLEWOOD, Va- Anna Lee Porter, 86, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home. She was born in Castlewood, Virginia, daughter of the late Cleve and Mattie Jessee Bradley. She was preceded in death by one son, Leon Porter. She is survived by her husband, Orbie Porter; two daughters, Debbie Bassett and husband, Marc, of Castlewood, Virginia, and Kathy Nunley and husband, Jack, of Abingdon, Virginia; one sister, Vickie Johnson of Castlewood, Virginia; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia of no more than 10 people gathering at a time, a graveside service and interment for Anna Lee Porter will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia, with Brother Jason Nunley officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia, following the same restrictions. Online condolences may be sent to the Porter family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

