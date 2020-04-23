Lillie Hazel Price Pope, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born in Abingdon, Virginia, to the late Roosevelt and Faye Price. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Leonard; son, Dean Pope; and granddaughter Tanya Meade. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Claude, Henry, Wayne and Raymond Price, and sisters, Laura Norris, Evie Jones and Ruby Pope. Hazel is survived by her husband of 65 years, Henson Pope; sons, Ricky Pope and Micheal Pope; daughter, Debbie Hensley and husband, Randy, all of Abingdon; daughter-in-law, Diane Meade; son-in-law, Rick Leonard, as well as 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brothers, Hubert Price and Paul Price; and sisters, Julia Wilcox, Lois Heath and Stella Wise. The family would like to thank Connie DeBusk for her assistance in caring for Hazel. Graveside services will be private with Michael Roark officiating. Pallbearers will be Brandon Hensley, Shayne Leonard, Justin Leonard, Josh Pope, Dustin Pope and Anthony Wilder. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Leonard and Randy Hensley. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Mrs. Pope and her family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
