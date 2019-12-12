ABINGDON, Va. Dean Edward Pope, age 64, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at his home. Dean was preceded in death by his daughter, Tanya Meade. In addition to his daughter, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Leonard; paternal grandparents, Amos and Roxie Pope and maternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Faye Price. Survivors include his daughter, Melinda (Mindy) Wilborn; and grandchildren, Trey Hodge, Donnie Moore, Elyssa and Harley Wilborn. He is also survived by his parents, Henson and Hazel Pope; brothers, Ricky Pope and Micheal Pope; sister, Debbie Hensley and husband, Randy; and stepson, Steve Green. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Brandon Hensley officiating. Interment will follow at the Pope Cemetery, in Abingdon, Va. Casket bearers will be Trey Hodge, Barry Bailey, Tony Roark, Steven Green, Josh Pope, Shayne Leonard, and Justin Leonard. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Dean Edward Pope is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

