Beulah Aileen Pope, 93, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. Beulah was born May 16, 1926, in Blountville, Tenn., the daughter of the late Theo and Frank Hickman. She was of the Baptist Faith. Prior to her failing health, she loved working in her flowers, sewing and reading. She is survived by her two sons, James Robert Pope and wife, Judy, and Billy Ray Pope; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the East Tennessee Cemetery, 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617 with her grandson, the Rev. Michael Pope officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations please be made to First Baptist of Bluff City, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or The American Cancer Society. East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Beulah Pope.
