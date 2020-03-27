Hubert Randolph Poole, 77, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was a loving grandfather and adored his grandchildren more than anything. He is preceded in death by his father, Hubert W. Poole; stepmother, Georgia L. Poole; wife, Hazel Poole; son, Randy A. Poole; daughter, Amber N. Poole; and grandson, Skylar Jackson. He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Jackson and husband, Tim; sisters, Martha Poole and her significant other, Tim, Judy Owens and husband, Roger, and Janice Helton and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Jonae, Dillion, Bryson, and Breanna Poole, Jason Rosenbaulm, Devon and Adrianna Howard, and Kaylee and Brayden Jackson; great-granddaughter, Teagan; a very close and caring family friend, Donna Helton; and a host of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family.

