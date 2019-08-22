Mrs. Rebecca Susan Sheffield Pollard, 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born in Washington County, Va., on May 1, 1951, to James Robert Sheffield and Margaret Zoi Furge Sheffield. Mrs. Pollard was retired from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she was a Senior Secretary. She was a wonderful and loving wife and mother. Preceding her in death are her parents and a sister, Christina Sheffield. Surviving are her husband, Dennis Michael Pollard; a son, Kevin Pollard; a daughter, Kristin Livengood and husband, Joshua; and a grandson, Maddox Livengood. A graveside service will be held in her honor at 1 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Winston-Salem, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's Mount Airy, N.C. for team Becky's Bunch. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.
