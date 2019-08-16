Iris Bowler Pollack, 88, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living, in Abingdon, Va. Ms. Pollack was born on February 9, 1931, to the late William and Florence Perkins Bowler in Loughborough, United Kingdom. She moved to the United States in 1951 from England, where she would later meet her husband David. She spent most of her career working for AT&T. Ms. Pollack also enjoyed spending her time volunteering at the Barter, Johnston Memorial Hospital and was also a member of the Moose Lodge. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Graham; and a sister, Beryl. Survivors include a daughter, Stacey Leathers; two grandchildren, Tyler and Erin; two special nephews, Paul and wife, Tracie Middleton, and Neville and wife, Rhona Middleton; and special friends, Gordon and Judy Johnson. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Pollack.