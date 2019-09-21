ABINGDON, Va. Emmett "E.C." Poe, 84 passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at English Meadows in Abingdon, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett Clifton Poe and Fressie Barker Poe. He is survived by his son, Michael Allen Poe and wife, Mary and his daughter, Sandra Poe Marshall and her husband, David. Our family believed he was the sweetest and best Dad ever!! He is also survived by his siblings, Midge Selfe, Boyd Poe and wife, Annabel, Glenn Poe, Hazel Phillips and husband, Hal; and several nieces and nephews. Also, he is survived by a special family, The Lampkins. He retired as a Manager of Spring Industries in Fort Mills, S.C. and was previously employed as a Supervisor at Burlington Industries, Bristol, Tenn. During his retirement years he drove for the Washington County School Systems which he enjoyed so much. He loved spending time with his family and friends at Poe's Lake Haven on South Holston Lake. We would like to extend our appreciation to English Meadows and Caris Healthcare for the excellent care and love given to our Dad. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home in Abingdon, Va. Graveside services will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park, Sunday, September 22, 2019, with Pastor Tom Crise officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dementia Association of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Emmett Poe.