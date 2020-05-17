Earl Junior Poe, age 75, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 30, 1945, in Chilhowie, Va., a son of the late Wiley Poe and Rissie Hagy Poe. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Va. and a member of Deck Valley Baptist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday school. Over his lifetime he taught Sunday school for over 30 years and was a faithful servant of the Lord. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jeffery Allen Poe; precious wife, Roma Jean Poe; and brothers, Robert Poe, Ray Poe, David Poe, and Barney Poe. Earl was a loving husband, father, grandfather and special person and will be dearly missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Leonard Poe; sons, James Earl "Jim" Poe and Kenneth Wayne Poe; daughters, Tammy Pierce and Shelia Anderson; sisters, Ennis Wright, Pauline Bowman, Christine Hudler, Evelyn Arnold and Shirley O'Hara; grandchildren, Jessica Crosby, Brittany Poe, Emily Poe, Matthew Poe, Austin Smith and Hunter Poe; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donald Denton and Pastor Larry Bales officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Susong Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Carl Poe, Austin Smith, Matthew Poe, Terry Leonard, David Morrison and Jim Poe. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Balthis, Charlie Whitaker, Sam Osborne, Steve Pierce, Denver Ketron and Robert Rice "Uncle Ben" Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
