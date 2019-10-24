CHILHOWIE, Va. Charles William "Butch" Poe, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Butch was born in Marion, Va., on February 3, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl "Bud" Poe and Dorothy "Dot" Rouse Poe; brother, Richard Steven Poe; and brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Dowell. Butch is survived by his loving wife, Leila Williams Poe; sister, Luann Dowell; daughter, Melissa Jones and husband, Jamie; son, Jonathan Poe and wife, Heather; stepson, Wesley Clarke and special friend, Melissa Haines; grandsons, Hunter Jones, Devin Ford, and Walker Jones; granddaughter, Meradith Poe; step grandson, Layne Lester; nephew, Noah Dowell; nieces, Keelyn Poe and Kayla Poe; mother-in-law, Delcie Williams; and special cat companion, Pearl. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday October 24, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Chilhowie, with Pastor Dennis Eller and Pastor Jason Mullinax officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the church. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macedonia Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Poe family.

