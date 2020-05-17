MARION, Va. Nancy "Nan" Widener Plummer, age 66, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home in Marion. Nan was born in Marion, Va., to the late Charles Widener and Evelyn Glass Widener and was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Plummer; granddaughter, Toni Plummer; aunt, Gert Widener; and uncle, Gordon Widener. Nan was a beloved mother and grandmother who enjoyed home improvements and QVC. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and worked for Family Physicians for over 30 years. Survivors include her children, Joseph Lee Plummer Jr. and wife, Christina, of Marion, and Gregory Scott Plummer and wife, Nellie, of Chilhowie; grandchildren, David Plummer, Grayson Plummer, Carter Plummer, Mara Plummer and Xander Plummer; brother in law, Charles Plummer; cousin and special friend, Diane Oshea and husband Bill; and aunt, Joyce George. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. To assist with social distancing, the chapel will be open at 12 noon. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Rose Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Plummer family.

