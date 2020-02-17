Phyllis Dean Plank, age 87, of Bluff City, Tennessee, went to her Heavenly father and to join her late husband, H.C. "Bud" Plank, on Monday, February 17, 2020. Mrs. Plank was born on April 2, 1932, to the late George and Viola Cross and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bluff City, Tennessee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, H.C. "Bud" Plank; a sister, Shirley Rock and husband, Donald; and a brother, Elmore Cross and wife, Mattie. Mrs. Plank was a homemaker and loved to farm, but most of all she loved her family and friends. She worked in the First Baptist Church nursery for over 50 years and loved her church family. Mrs. Plank is survived by her son, Herbert "Herb" Plank Jr.; her daughter, Linda Harrington and husband, Joe; her grandsons, Gary Plank and wife, Lorie, Ray Harrington and wife, Rabecca and Ryan Harrington and wife, Felicia; her great-grandchildren, Rhett and Rhemi Harrington, Rex Harrington and Wesley Murray; and a number of precious nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Phyllis Dean Plank will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Bluff City, Tennessee with Pastor Mike Pope, officiating. Music will be under the direction of First Baptist Church Choir. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. in the church, prior to the service on Thursday. The graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, in the Sunrise Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to go in procession. The family would like to express a special thanks to Bristol Regional Medical Center 4 West nurses, physicians and the Ballad Hospice House for the love and care shown to Phyllis during her illness. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Bristol Ballad Hospice House, 280 Steeles Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel is honored to serve the Plank family. Office: (423) 538-7131; Obituary Line: (423) 543-4917.

