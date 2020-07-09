Beulah "Jeannie" Jean Pitts Bowman, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on January 31, 1938 in Johnson City, Tenn., a daughter of the late Jess Pitts and Flora Canipe Pitts Hughes. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her stepfather, Dan Hughes; husband, Jake Bowman; son, Michael Todd Bowman; sister, Millie Lovelace; brother, Frank Pitts; and two infant brothers, Lloyd Pitts and Floyd Pitts. Jeannie is survived by her sons, David Bowman and Christopher Lee Bowman; granddaughter, Destiny Brooke Bowman; daughter-in-law, Amber Bowman; and niece, Kimberly Slaughter. In keeping with her wishes, Jeannie will be cremated and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Jeannie and her family were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

