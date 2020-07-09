Beulah "Jeannie" Jean Pitts Bowman, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on January 31, 1938 in Johnson City, Tenn., a daughter of the late Jess Pitts and Flora Canipe Pitts Hughes. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her stepfather, Dan Hughes; husband, Jake Bowman; son, Michael Todd Bowman; sister, Millie Lovelace; brother, Frank Pitts; and two infant brothers, Lloyd Pitts and Floyd Pitts. Jeannie is survived by her sons, David Bowman and Christopher Lee Bowman; granddaughter, Destiny Brooke Bowman; daughter-in-law, Amber Bowman; and niece, Kimberly Slaughter. In keeping with her wishes, Jeannie will be cremated and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Jeannie and her family were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Most Popular
-
New owner reopens café to continue legacy of chef who died in accident 3 months ago
-
Bristol, Va. School Board sets new start times for fall
-
Wolf Hills Brewing Co., craft brewery in Abingdon, now bubbling in new location
-
UPDATE: Bristol man fatally struck by train early Monday morning
-
School systems in Sullivan County release plans for 2020-2021 school year
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.