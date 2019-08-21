Bonnie Jo Rust Pippin, age 81, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 23, 1937, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Claude and Garnett Bott Rust. Bonnie was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She retired from Gordon Garment and formerly worked for Holston Medical Group and Indian Path Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis C. Pippin; and son, Gary Allen Thomas. She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Ladd, Elizabeth Roberts, Marcine Robinette, and Irene Childress; two half-brothers, four half-sisters; special nieces, Kathy Winters and husband, Mike, and Sherry Leal and husband, Ben; nephew, Tom Roberts; and several other nieces and nephews. The graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
