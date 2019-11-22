MARION, Va. Sgt. Warren Del "Butch" Pinnick, age 41, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Butch was a man of service. He proudly served his country as Sergeant in the U.S. Army in Operation Iraqi Freedom, the Hatian Conflict and for 14 months in Iraq. During Mr. Pinnick's service he earned three Army Commendations many other awards and medals. Butch was a generous, well loved and instant friend ready to help. And he did make a difference in his volunteer time with the Damascus VFD and the American Legion Post #135 in Damascus. He loved his Lord and attended the Church of God in Marion. He was a former guard in the Federal Prison System. Butch was a giver of self, time and talents. He was a very accomplished singer and he shared that talent all over the United States as a member of the 82nd Airborne All American Chorus. Sgt. Pinnick is survived by his parents, Warren and Marsha Pinnick of Marion, Va.; sister, Thaylene Dawn Pinnick of Richmond, Va.; and a large group of close cousins. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Church of God, 559 Friendly Circle, Marion, Va. 24354 with Pastor Shawn Womack and Pastor Greg Sheets officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of God Missions, 559 Friendly Circle, Marion Va. 24354, In honor of Sgt. Warren D. "Butch" Pinnick. To share memories of Sgt. Warren Del "Butch" Pinnick, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Butch's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
