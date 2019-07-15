Roy Pierson, age 81, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Cambridge House in Bristol. He was the son of the late Worley Lee and Bessie Rhoton Pierson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, Kenneth Pierson, James Pierson, H.C. Pierson and Carson Pierson. Roy was a member of First Baptist Church of Bluff City. He was a retired nurse's aide and loved to fish, mow the yard and to watch and attend Nascar Racing. Those left to cherish Roy are his wife, Mae Pierson of the home; two sons, Gene Pierson (Ann) of Bluff City, David (Kelly) of Bluff City; a daughter, Thelma Jackson of the home; seven granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mr. Roy Pierson will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Morning View Cemetery in Bluff City with the Reverend Mike Pope and the Reverend Junior Perry officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Music will be under the direction of Emily Grace Carrier. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, are asked to make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Virginia 22102. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Mr. Pierson and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel. Office, 423-538-7131, obituary line, 423-543-4917.