Betty Piercy, age 83, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at her residence. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rick Light officiating. The burial will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

