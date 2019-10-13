Betty Piercy, age 83, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at her residence. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rick Light officiating. The burial will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Corn maze in shape of U.S. opens in Bristol
-
NASCAR: Former driver Eric McClure on the road to recovery after serious health issues
-
Bristol couple recounts 'hopelessness' of addiction, journey to recovery
-
Former Sullivan County jail inmate suggests alternatives to overcrowding
-
Friday Night High School Football Predictions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389