MARION, Va. Scott Allen Pierce, age 39, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. He was born in Smyth County, Va. to Sharon Rene Pierce and the late David Keith Lewis. Scott was a kind and loving person who had a way of always making those around him laugh. He loved spending time with his grandmother and his dogs. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sharon Rene Pierce and Terry Lee Billings; his son, Jacob Armstrong; his maternal grandparents, Joy and Vaughn Spencer; uncle, Mark Spencer; cousins, Katie and Shawn Spencer; step-siblings, Eric and Dustin Billings, and Kat and Bri Ritter; his dogs, Princess and Theodore; and many other loving family members and special friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Rick Billings officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Pierce Family.