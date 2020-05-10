Elizabeth "Maggie" (Jenkins) Pierce Elizabeth "Maggie" Jenkins Pierce, age 78, of Bluff City, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. A native of Sullivan County, she was a daughter of the late Arnold and Evelyn Rose Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thomas Pierce; two sons, Eugene Pierce and Allen Pierce; a sister, Brenda Faye Surcey; a granddaughter, Cheyenne Pierce; and a great-grandson, Noah Ferren. Maggie was a homemaker and enjoyed working in her flower garden. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was a member of Oakdale Free Will Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Darlene Tester and husband, Edwin, of Bluff City; four grandchildren, Kim Humphrey of Bristol, Tenn., Josh Tester of Piney Flats, Kala Plank of Blountville and Shawna Pierce of Bluff City; six great-grandchildren, Eli Humphrey, Sawyer Humphrey, Harper Tester, Kelsie Pierce, Owen Plank and Addison Plank; her daughter-in-law, Sandra Pierce of Bluff City; and her dearest friend, Jan Bowery of Bristol, Tenn. A service to honor Maggie's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel with the Reverend Michael Patterson and the Reverend Troy Davis officiating. Music will be under the direction of Anita Patterson, Bethany Patterson and Jimmy Carr. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. The graveside service and interment will follow the funeral service at Webb-Lady Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Edwin Tester, Josh Tester, Jason Humphrey, Bill Patterson and Doug Patterson. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be shared with the family by signing the guest book at our website www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel is serving the Pierce family. Office: 423-538-7131.

