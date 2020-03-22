Allen Pierce, 59, of Bluff City, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord and those passed before him on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Va. and was the son of the late Carl Thomas Pierce and Elizabeth "Maggie" Jenkins Pierce. Allen was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved anything outdoors and spent much of his time hunting, fishing and playing horse shoes. One of his favorite pastimes was poker. He loved spending time with his family and dearest friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents, Arnold and Evelyn Jenkins; paternal grandfather, the Rev. Hobert Pierce; one daughter, Cheyenne Nicole Pierce; one grandson, Noah William James Ferren; one brother, Hobert Eugene Pierce; a special aunt Brenda Surcey and his father-in-law, Walter Glenn Whited. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother; his loving wife, Sandra; two daughters, Shawna Pierce and Kala Plank (Donald); three grandchildren, Kelsie Pierce and Owen and Addison Plank; sister, Darlene Tester (Edwin) and his mother-in law Nancy Whited. A service to honor the life of Allen Pierce will be conducted on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the Bluff City Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Patterson officiating. A visitation will be prior to the service from 5 until 7p.m. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at Webb-Lady Cemetery on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the ICU 3 and the fourth floor west end of the Bristol Regional Medical Center and a special nurse Connie. The family would like to request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Isaiah 117. Isaiah 117 House PO Box 842 Elizabethton, TN 37644. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

