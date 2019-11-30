RURAL RETREAT, Va. Sarah Rosalea Pickle, age 28, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Sarah was born in Smyth County, Va. and was a 2010 graduate of Marion Senior High School. She enjoyed going fishing with her dad, going to McDonalds and to the several churchs she attended. Sarah always had a smile for everybody. Survivors include her mother, Deanna Doyle and husband, Mark; her father, Richard Ray Pickle and wife, Dawn; grandparents, Don and Juanita Pickle and Bill and Lynda Watson; sister, Hilarry Woods and special friend, Eric Rhodes; niece, Keiren Woods; step sister, April Hankins and husband, Aaron; and her niece, Olivia. Sarah is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, her extended family and her dog, Brownie. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastors Charlie Walker, William Wagoner and Jeremy Dunn officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hills Cemetery in Groseclose. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Sarah's memory. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Sarah Pickle.