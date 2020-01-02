Martha Joanna Price Pickle, age 66, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, in Concord, N.C. She is survived by her family, friends, former students and special four-legged companion, Joey. Martha Jo was preceded in death by father, Russell Price, husband, Edward Pickle, and most recently, daughter, Melody McCray Eskridge and mother, Mary Jo Price, losses from which she never recovered. Martha Jo was a lifelong resident of Southwest Virginia. She was a proud graduate of Patrick Henry High School and Emory and Henry College where she received her teaching degree. She later completed her Master's at Radford University. Her teaching career spanned over three decades and included time at John Battle High School, Patrick Henry High School and finally, Chilhowie High School. Upon retirement, Martha Jo spent her time giving piano and voice lessons, tending her flowers and traveling the world. Martha was an avid traveler and had made it to each continent except Antarctica. Her favorite places to visit included Paris, Istanbul, New York City and Holden Beach, N.C., a treasured family destination from childhood. Every student can remember that one special teacher who inspired them. For many who passed through the halls of Patrick Henry High School, that teacher was "Mrs. P." She shared her passion for language, drama and literature with many over her time there. Through them, her light will continue to shine. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with lay minister Jane W. Blevins officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. According to her wishes, Martha Jo will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Margaret Mitchell Spay and Neuter Clinic, 16222 Lee Hwy., Bristol, VA 24202. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Martha Joanna Price Pickle is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
