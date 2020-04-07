Warren Edward Phipps, age 85, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. He was an Army Veteran who served in the Missile Battalion. He was a school bus driver, who dearly loved his children, for 43 years in Washington County, Va. Warren was a farmer, hunter, loved the outdoors and taking care of his neighbors. He was a member of Three Springs Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Luther and Susan Cross Phipps; sister, Martha Estelle; and brother, Harold Clarence Phipps. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lee Dishner Phipps; son, Don Phipps; sister, Minnie Mae Carr; brother, Paul Phipps; and grandson, Andrew Phipps. A private family service will be held, and he will be interred in Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Warren's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22226. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Phipps family.
