SALTVILLE, Va. Sterling Ralph Phillips, 86, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was a native of Greenbriar County West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen MacAllister Phillips of Muddy Creek Mountain, West Virginia; one sister, Opal Phillips Welder; one brother, S.M. "Buck" Phillips; brothers in-law, Robert C. Welder, Franklin Welder, and Leo Welder; and sister-in-law, Christine (Welder) Lively. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Ora (Welder) Phillips; three sons, Gary Phillips (Janice), Jeff Phillips (Deloris), and Brian Phillips (Carolyn); six grandchildren, Amy Phillips (Kirk), Marcus Phillips (Mae), Kristin Phillips, Kimberly Phillips, Stacy Ulrich (Bruce), and William Ulrich; one great-grandchild, Grayson Phillips; brothers, Riley M. Phillips (Dean) and David Phillips (Janet), and several nieces and nephews. The family is planning a celebration of life for when conditions permit at Madam Russell United Methodist Church, Saltville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Madam Russell United Methodist Church, 115 1st Avenue, Saltville, VA 24370. Online condolences may be made at, drhendersonfuneralhome.com The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Sterling Ralph Phillips family.
