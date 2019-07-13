Marvin Kenneth Phillips died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a short illness. He had celebrated his 94th birthday with his family, just a week before his death. He was born on June 11, 1925, in Bristol, Virginia, at 214 Johnson St., the home at the time of his paternal grandparents, John A. Phillips Sr. and Adelia Ellen Hammer Phillips. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara June Phillips Smith; nephew, David Kimball Smith; and niece, Pamela Marie Smith Peck. His parents were John Amos Phillips Jr. and Hazel Snyder Phillips. He leaves behind a nephew, Daniel M. Smith and wife, Jane; a niece, Patricia S. Caldwell and husband, Tommy and their families. Marvin served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, seeing action in the Pacific Ocean arena. He was Quartermaster 2nd Class of an LCT landing craft crew that was involved in the Philippine Liberation of 1944-1945. Marvin was a native of Bristol but lived most of his adult life in the Washington, D.C. area. He worked for the government in the National Bureau of Standards, working with early electronics and communication equipment. He could repair any radio or TV or similar device that friends and family asked him to. He moved back to Bristol after retirement. Ham radio was Marvin's passion. He was a well-known operator and had ham friends around the world and all over the United States. His call letters were W3YAE. He participated in many ham fests and helped with communications during disasters. Most recently he ran a regional ham network. Marvin was a very open minded person. He studied many religions and lifestyles, advocating natural supplements as his choice for a healthy life. His family sometimes called him "an old hippie" which he enjoyed being. He was a member of Anderson Street United Methodist Church and faithfully attended Sunday school and church in recent years. A memorial service for Marvin Phillips will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Anderson Street United Methodist Church, with visitation at 3 p.m., and the service at 4 p.m. The Reverend Paul Griffith will officiate. Memorial gifts may be made to the East Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 144, Bristol, TN 37621, Anderson Street United Methodist Church, 954 Anderson St, Bristol, TN 37620, or the charity of your choice.
