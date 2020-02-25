Phillips Jr., Robert B.

Robert B. Phillips Jr. Robert B. Phillips Jr., 89, of Abingdon, Va., went home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with his wife, Carolyn, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Abingdon Health & Rehab, Abingdon, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, in Bristol, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Odum Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Pallbearers with be his nephews. Family and friends are asked to gather at Beulah Land Camp Dinning Hall after the graveside services on Thursday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Phillips and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Phillips, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

