Phillips Jr., Robert B.

Robert B. Phillips Jr., 89, of Abingdon, Va., went home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with his wife, Carolyn, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Abingdon Health & Rehab, Abingdon, Va. He was born in Bristol, Va., on October 1, 1930, a son of the late Robert Bruce Sr. and Virginia Wilson Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Church Phillips; two sisters, Frances Cornett and Jude Mabe; and three brothers, Wayne Phillips, Bill Phillips and Jack Phillips. Robert served in the Army during the Korean War era. He was a member and Deacon of Beulah Land Baptist Church, Bristol, Va. Robert worked for Holston Ordinance and later retired from King Electric after 30 years. He was a BeeKeeper and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Robert is survived by three daughters, Robin Grubb and husband, Ron, Teresa Phillips and Cindy Phillips; sister, Joann Pope; brother, Don Phillips and wife, Pat; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to Ann and David Shortt for all the love and care shown to Robert. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m.,Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Odum Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Pallbearers with be the nephews. Family and friends are asked to gather at Beulah Land Camp Dinning Hall after the graveside services on Thursday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Phillips and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Phillips, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments