ABINGDON, Va. Dorothy Phillips, 92 years of age, passed on Monday, March 9, 2020, at English Meadows Senior Living Community in Abingdon, Va. Dorothy was born in 1927, on Staten Island, N.Y. to the late Frank and Irma Bloodgood Fullman. She was the sister of the late Frank Fullman Jr. Dorothy graduated from Tottenville High School in Staten Island, N.Y. and Asbury Park Business College. Dorothy married the late Edgar Phillips Jr. in 1950, and three children were born from this union. Dorothy was a woman of strong faith in the Lord. She was a longstanding member of Grand Avenue Reformed Church, Asbury Park, N.J., where she served as elder. She transferred her membership to Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Va., where she was a member of the Women's Circle 1. She was a volunteer at the Ecumenical Faith-In-Action Food Pantry. Dorothy was an active member in the Mattie Rountree Stevenson Women's Club. She also volunteered at the Barter Theatre, the Fields-Penn House and the Arts Depot in Abingdon, Va. Before moving to Virginia in 1994, Dorothy lived many years in Asbury Park and Ocean Grove, N.J. She retired from the U.S. Army Electronics Command, Fort Monmouth, N.J., where she received numerous commendations for meritorious service. Dorothy is survived by two sons, Thomas Phillips (Jama) of Seattle, Wash., and Robert Phillips (Margaret) of Castro Valley, Calif.; and daughter, Gail Moore (Timothy) of Abingdon. Dorothy is also survived by eight grandchildren, Hawk Berry of Seattle, Wash., Will Berry of Seattle, Wash., Makely Phillips, Washington, D.C., Satcha Carter of Knoxville, Tenn., Jenny Phillips (Mario DeBernardo) of Carmichael, Cailf., Eliza Phillips of Paonia, Colo., Moti Phillips of Oakland, Calif., and Preston Moore (Megan Sharp) of Charlottesville, Va.; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one grandson, Jacob Phillips. Visitation with the family will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. Interment will be held at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls, N.J. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Holt, Marion Hunter, Gene Groseclose, and the Rev. Robert Tolar Jr. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Ecumenical Faith-In-Action Food Pantry, Abingdon, Va. in Mrs. Phillips' name. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. and signing the online guest register. The family of Dorothy Phillips is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
2:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210