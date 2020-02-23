GLADE SPRING, Va. James C. Phibbs Sr., age 85, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He served in the United States Air Force and was a retired truck driver. He was preceded in death by his son, James C. "Jimmy" Phibbs Jr.; his parents, the Rev. H.H. and Hazel Phibbs; three sisters, Dimple Phibbs, Mary Barr, and Vienna Phibbs; five brothers, Ralph, Carlyle, Junior Ray, Melvin, and Milton Phibbs. He is survived by his wife of 55 years of marriage, Mary Hurd Phibbs; two daughters, Janet Phibbs, and Julia (Michael) Taylor; one son, Jeffrey Phibbs; three brothers, Marvin (Elaine), Lacy, and Herbert Phibbs; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor John Chapman officiating. The burial will be following in the Glade Baptist Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. There will be no home visitation. A reception will be held at the Saltville Baptist Church following the graveside service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the James C. Phibbs Sr. Family.

To plant a tree in memory of James Phibbs, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

